Nearly 1,200 patients to receive free eye treatment in Upper Nile

The government of Upper Nile State, in collaboration with Caritas Diocese of Malakal, has launched a major eye treatment campaign targeting nearly 1200 patients.

The campaign is being organized by the State Ministry of Health together with Caritas Malakal Diocese, a humanitarian organization under the Catholic Diocese of Malakal.

It is part of the annual medical outreach programme aimed at supporting vulnerable communities with eye-related health conditions in Upper Nile State.

The Acting Governor of Upper Nile State, Deng Akuei, launched the campaign in Malakal to support thousands of people suffering from various eye problems across the region.

According to officials, the two-week campaign targets at least 1,150 patients with eye conditions, including short-sightedness and long-sightedness.

Medical teams have already started conducting eye surgeries and distributing eyeglasses to patients.

Organisers say more than 2,000 pairs of eyeglasses have been provided to support the exercise, with beneficiaries receiving free consultations, treatment and corrective lenses.

Upper Nile State Minister of Information Peter Ngwojo said organisers are also providing transport for patients coming from remote areas outside Malakal.

“The acting governor of upper Nile State H.E. Deng Akuei launched eye treatment campaign here in Malakal organized by Caritas. Caritas which is an organization that belongs to Catholic Church, Malakal Diocese. And then eye campaign will continue for two weeks targeting 1,150 patients with eye problems. And they have started also doing operations and distributing eyeglasses,” he said.

He said beneficiaries will be transported from northern Upper Nile areas, including Kaka, Maluth, Kodok and Panyikang County.

Patients from parts of northern Jonglei, especially Fangak County and nearby areas, will also be facilitated to travel to Malakal for treatment during the campaign period.

“They brought like 2,000 eyeglasses. They are also providing transportation for those living far from Malakal, especially from northern Upper Nile state, from Kaka, and then they will also bring patients from Maluth, Kodok and then to Malakal. So, in Northern Jonglei, they will just transport those in Fankgak, and then in Fiji County here. And those from Panyikang County also, they all will be transported to Malakal during these two weeks of the campaign,” he explained.

Ngwojo praised the initiative, saying it is restoring hope to many residents who have long suffered from untreated eye conditions due to limited access to specialised medical services in the region.

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