NCRC Report: Citizens insist on Presidential term limits, independent military

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Riang Yer Zuor, Chairperson of National Constitution Review Commission in his office after speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, 13th November 2025. Photo Credit: Eye Radio

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) The National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC) has completed the first phase of its nationwide public consultations, reporting strong citizen demands for crucial reforms, including clear presidential term limits, the separation of the military from politics, and clearly defined administrative borders.

NCRC Chairperson Riang Yer Zuor announced in Juba this morning that the commission successfully visited four states—Eastern Equatoria, Lakes, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, and Western Bahr el Ghazal—over the past month, gathering public input for South Sudan’s permanent constitution.

The consultations, which officially began in March but were delayed by funding issues until October 6, are part of the NCRC’s mandate under the Constitution-Making Process Act 2022 and the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Key Demands from Citizens

According to the NCRC, the consultations revealed common priorities among citizens across the states:

  • Term Limits: Strong calls for a two-term limit for elected officials and a presidential system where citizens directly elect the president.
  • Separation of Powers: Demands for the separation of the army from politics and civilian disarmament to ensure the rule of law.
  • Border Clarity: Urgent calls for clearly defined internal and external administrative borders, with specific concerns raised over disputes in areas like Kafia Kangi and Hufura Nyhas.
  • Governance: Interest in a federal system suited to South Sudan and a limited government with clear checks and balances.

In Western Bahr el Ghazal, where the team was led by Robert Benjamin Loki, residents raised additional issues concerning equality, women’s property rights, and the protection of persons with disabilities.

Challenges and Next Steps

NCRC officials noted that poor road conditions and insecurity slowed movement, particularly in Eastern Equatoria, where the team managed to reach only five counties.

Despite the challenges, Mr. Yer Zuor described the initial phase as a “robust and comprehensive engagement.” The work was supported by key international partners, including UNMISS, UNDP, UN Women, and JICA.

Looking ahead, Mr. Yer Zuor announced the immediate launch of the second phase: “The Commission… shall be sending four additional teams to the states of Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Warrap and Western Equatoria to conduct civic education and public consultations on constitutional matters.”

This next phase will leave only Upper Nile and Unity states, as well as the three administrative areas, remaining for consultation.

The NCRC hopes to complete all consultations across the country and the diaspora by the end of the year or early next year, pending sustained funding, underscoring its commitment to completing the constitutional process on time to ensure peace and stability.

