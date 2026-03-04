4th March 2026

NCRC deploys teams to Unity, Upper Nile, and Pibor for constitutional consultations

Published: 11 hours ago

FILE: John Natana Abraham, Secretary-General of the National Constitutional Review Commission, at a previous event in Juba on October 23, 2024. Credit: Yar Ajak/Eye Radio

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC) has deployed teams to Unity State, Upper Nile State, and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area to conduct civic education and public consultations for the drafting of a permanent constitution.

In a press release issued by the NCRC Secretary General John Natana Abraham on Wednesday, March 4, the Commission confirmed that the teams commenced deployment on March 2 and 3, 2026.

According to the statement, these teams will spend one month engaging stakeholders, including women, youth, persons with disabilities, faith-based leaders, farmers, political parties, traditional authorities, and community representatives.

The consultations aim to collect views to serve as the basis for the permanent constitution. The Commission noted that upon completion of this phase, the process will have covered ten states and one administrative area. Consultations for the Ruweng and Abyei Administrative Areas, as well as national institutions, are scheduled for subsequent stages.

The NCRC acknowledged the support of the national and state governments alongside international partners, stating that the Commission’s commitment to the drafting stage, the National Constitutional Conference, the Constituent Assembly, and civic education on the final document.

The Commission called for citizens to participate in the process to ensure the constitution reflects the will of the people of South Sudan.

