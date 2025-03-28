NCRC Chair calls for special funding plan to prevent extensions of transitional period

JUBA, 28 March 2025 (Eye Radio) – The Chairperson of the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC) has urged the Unity Government to establish a special funding plan to prevent further extensions of the transitional period.

Dr. Riang Yer Zuor emphasized the importance of securing adequate financial support for the Commission and other constitutional and electoral institutions to ensure that the constitutional process stays on track.

Speaking at the launch of South Sudan’s constitution-making process civic education on Thursday, March 28, Dr. Zuor stressed that a failure to address the funding issue could lead to unnecessary delays.

“The RTGONU should work out a special funding plan, not only for the National Constitutional Review Commission but also for other constitutional and electoral institutions so as to avoid another extension at the end of the current one,” Dr. Zuor said.

“For the purposes of the NCRC, the site of funding does not have to be fully made at once. We suggest that an arrangement be made to provide disbursements on a quarterly basis.”

Dr. Zuor also called on development partners to provide financial support without imposing any conditions.

“We also suggest that our partners should prepare to single-mindedly support the constitution-making process by providing funding within their approved budgets for the support of the constitution-making process without any conditions attached,” he added.

South Sudan’s constitution-making process is a crucial step toward establishing a permanent legal framework for governance, democracy, and stability in the country.

This process, outlined in the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, is central to the nation’s future political landscape.

Civic education plays a key role in ensuring that South Sudanese citizens understand their rights, responsibilities, and the importance of a democratic constitution.

