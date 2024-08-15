NCA to launch unified cyberspace to combat misinformation – Adok

The National Communication Authority announced plans to establish a unified cyberspace for credible government information to combat misinformation and disinformation.

The Director General of the National Communication Authority, Napolean Adok made the remarks during the Accreditation of National Journalists Open Day in Juba on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Adok highlighted the challenges faced due to the absence of a single government website and the proliferation of multiple Facebook platforms, which create confusion and contribute to inaccurate reporting.

He stressed that the NCA is working to create a clean cyberspace that provides accurate information for journalists and the public.

Additionally, this initiative aims to address cyber crimes, including blackmail and other offences targeting individuals, businesses, and government officials.

Adok emphasized the importance of a centralized information source to enhance transparency and support professional journalism and ethical standards.

“The NCA has a role to play to contribute in creating a conducive environment which will enable not only Journalists but also the government officials to make information available to you,” Adok said.

“Today in our country, we don’t have a single website where you can go to understand what are the changes in the government,” he said.

“You have to walk from ministry to ministry to find out which undersecretary has been fired, who is a new minister; We are trying to tackle that.

“Now together with due mechanisms, we will be able to address how we are going to support a clean cyberspace that has credible information which contributes to addressing the issues of misinformation and disinformation”.

