13th May 2025
NCA new boss Gieth Kon takes office

NCA new boss Gieth Kon takes office

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Hon. Michael Makuei and his Deputy, David Yau Yau were among the guests who attended the new NCA's boss welcoming ceremony|Courtesy

The newly appointed Director General of the National Communication Authority (NCA), Mr. Gieth Kon Mathiang assumed his role on Tuesday, a day after his appointment through a Republic Decree.

He replaced his predecessor, Adok Napoleon, who has been promoted to the rank of Major General in the National Security Service.

Present at his reception ceremony were distinguished government officials, including Michael Makuei, Minister of ICT, Deputy Minister Hon. Gen. David Yauyau, and Prof. John Akec, Chairperson of the NCA Board of Directors.

In his first public address as DG, Mr. Gieth expressed deep gratitude to President Salva Kiir Mayardit for entrusting him with the position.

Director Mr. Gieth said he is familiar with both the regulatory body and the broader ICT sector.

I am confident that, with the support of the dedicated NCA team, we will continue to build upon the work of my predecessor and overcome any challenges that may arise,” he stated in a report on NCA Facebook Page.

Minister of ICT, Hon. Michael Makuei, welcomed the new DG, acknowledging his extensive knowledge of the ICT sector

The government spokesperson stressed the importance of teamwork and collaboration to drive the NCA’s mission forward.

Similarly, Prof. John Akec, Chairperson of the NCA Board, echoed the call for continuity in ensuring progress and innovation for a bright future in the sector.

 

