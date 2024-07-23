NBGs govt graduates 1000 trained police officers

Over 1000 police officers have graduated after six months of refresher training at the Aweil town police training center.

They graduation witnessed by UN police that facilitated the training, was held on Monday.

Speaking at the event, the assistant police inspector for training Lieutenant General James Duop Balak, the retrained officers were drawn from the traffic, Criminal Investigation and operations departments.

Among them are; 4 majors, 4 captains, three are 2nd lieutenants and 1st lieutenant.

” Therefore, I am recommending the graduates to go and enforce these aims of training and knowledge that you got underground, ” said Lt. Gen. Balak.

In a clip to Eye Radio’s newsroom, Lieutenant General James Duop Balak told the police officers to respect human rights.

“You need to cooperate with the other organized forces in the security sector in the state, and also the state government, and respect the citizens of the state as well as the human rights,” he added.



Meanwhile, Esfner Actiong who is the representative of UN Police in Aweil Esfner Actiong urged the police to keep the standard of professionalism in their work.

“On behalf of UMISS, I urge our counterpart, the national police service to continue to uphold the kindest standard of professionalism ethics, and integrity in all that you do.

“Remember that you had the guidance of peace and protection of this community and your action have proven impact on the life of the people you serve.”

On his part, the governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state Simon Ober Mawut encouraged the graduates to cooperate with the community and state government.

“With this graduation, you have assured me as a governor, and the people of this state that there will not be any security glitch.

“It’s a big achievement, not only to the police fraternity but to the people of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, and the whole country because some of you at some points will be transferred to other states.

“As you all know we have all laws that we need to govern ourselves, but our biggest problem is how to enforce the law.”

The training gave police officers a chance to revive their knowledge and skills on how to effectively enforce laws and ensure a better relationship with civilians in the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Activist calls for protection of S. Sudanese rights amid war in Sudan Previous Post