NBGs governor Ober urges state citizens to fight hunger through farming

The governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal encouraged the state communities to unite and support his leadership in the fight against hunger and the impending challenges of flooding.

Speaking during the 13th Independence Anniversary in Juba on Wednesday, Simon Ober Mawut highlighted that the state is currently affected by dire hunger.

“I call upon them to come together around the common goal of unity of purpose. It’s through this positive move that we will be able to support the leadership of our country,” he said.

Mr. Ober emphasized that the only way to address this is for the natives to engage in agriculture.

“We are currently experiencing a period of hunger gap. This cycle of hunger season is and has been experienced in the past. The only way out of this is to pick up our farm implements and engage in serious farming.”

He added that his leadership is working closely with relevant authorities and institutions to mitigate the impact of potential flood disasters and promote resilience.

On another note, Governor Ober urged the people of Northern Bahr el Ghazal to treat refugees coming from with human and with good sociability.

“As we embark on this rainy season, there are concerns of the looming floods in the state. The leadership of our state is working…. to mitigate the impact of this potential disaster and promote resilience.”

