11th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   NBGs governor Ober urges state citizens to fight hunger through farming

NBGs governor Ober urges state citizens to fight hunger through farming

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 9 hours ago

Governor Simon Ober Mawut, Governor of Northern Bahr El-Ghazal State - Courtesy

The governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal encouraged the state communities to unite and support his leadership in the fight against hunger and the impending challenges of flooding.

Speaking during the 13th Independence Anniversary in Juba on Wednesday, Simon Ober Mawut highlighted that the state is currently affected by dire hunger.

“I call upon them to come together around the common goal of unity of purpose. It’s through this positive move that we will be able to support the leadership of our country,” he said.

Mr. Ober emphasized that the only way to address this is for the natives to engage in agriculture.

“We are currently experiencing a period of hunger gap. This cycle of hunger season is and has been experienced in the past. The only way out of this is to pick up our farm implements and engage in serious farming.”

He added that his leadership is working closely with relevant authorities and institutions to mitigate the impact of potential flood disasters and promote resilience.

On another note, Governor Ober urged the people of Northern Bahr el Ghazal to treat refugees coming from with human and with good sociability.

“As we embark on this rainy season, there are concerns of the looming floods in the state. The leadership of our state is working…. to mitigate the impact of this potential disaster and promote resilience.”

Governor Ober further urged the state population to treat refugees coming from with humanity and with good sociability.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’ 1

Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’

Published Monday, July 8, 2024

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted 2

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted

Published Friday, July 5, 2024

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures 3

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

Confusion surrounds South Sudan election date 4

Confusion surrounds South Sudan election date

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance 5

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance

Published Monday, July 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Washington DC to Juba: Act with urgency to create civic, political space

Published 4 hours ago

SSFA provides stadium office space to Juba Local Football Association

Published 6 hours ago

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi

Published 7 hours ago

Analyst: Frequent ministerial changes hamper economic policy implementation

Published 7 hours ago

Akok directs election committees to roll out civic education, voter registration

Published 7 hours ago

One killed, 80 cattle looted in Tonj South County

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!