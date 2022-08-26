NBGs Gov. Akeen, Finance Minister accused of corruption

The head of Anti-corruption Commission in Northern Bahr El Ghazal State has accused the governor and his finance minister of embezzling public funds.

Anei Rok said an investigation by the commission showed that the state raises more than 30,000,000 pounds in taxes annually.

Rok claimed that Governor Tong Akeen Ngor and the State Minister of Finance have often concealed details about the revenues.

“The anti-corruption’s fact-finding report has shown that the system is corrupted,” he told Eye Radio.

Rok said the commission’s finding also indicated that some state vehicles meant for constitutional post holders have been given out to individuals who are not part of the government.

This, he said, has forced some officials to trek on foot.

“It indicates that the state government gave out the cars without approval or procedures from the council of ministers, and all constitutional post holders they are not well paid.”

He also said Governor Akeen has been avoiding a meeting with him and other government officials in the last six months.

Rok spoke to Eye Radio about the commission’s finding on the behavior of his governor.

“The head of government is too restricted to meet me. It almost took six months without meeting, he cannot allowed my institution to access his duties.”

“The head of government does not like to meet me, to share the state government problems and how the commission will bring the institution which is under suspicion of corruption.”

When contacted by Eye Radio Friday morning, the Press Secretary in the office governor Akeen said he was traveling to Aweil from Juba, and he would respond later.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission boss claimed the state government gets close to 500 million pounds in personal income tax, finance from national government and revenue collection.

But Rok claimed he has no idea where the money is going, since his institution has been denied access to tracking the government spending.

“The national government grant to state government is about 260,000,000 ssp monthly which is able to finance all the officials and civil servants across Northern Bahr el-ghazal which are been brought from the national government.”

“Hon. MPs and Hon. Executive plus civil servants are not monthly receiving the salaries which cannot show the nature of salary.”

“And on that, there was no weekly commitment while the state has an amount of $317,000 USD PIT (personal income tax) 260, 000,000 SSP in national grant, and 30,000,000 SSP revenue collected monthly.”

