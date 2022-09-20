NBGs Anti-graft Commission boss arrested on defamation charges

The Chairperson of the anti-corruption commission in Northern Bahr El Ghazal has been arrested for allegedly defaming the state governor, according to Majong Madut Gar who is representing SPLM – IO at the state assembly.

Anei Rok Akuei’s arrest comes a week after, Governor Tong Akeen Ngor lifted his immunity and sacked him from office.

He had also opened a defamation case against Anei Rok for accusing him and the Finance Minister of embezzling public funds.

Last month, Rok claimed his commission established that the governor and finance minister have been concealing millions of pounds in taxes annually.

He also alleged that the two officials diverted vehicles meant for constitutional post holders to individuals not serving in the government.

In a response before his arrest Tuesday, Rok described the governor’s order as un-procedural and he would not abide by it.

Lawmaker Madut Gar told Eye Radio, that Rok was issued a warrant of arrest while in the office this afternoon when he was immediately taken to police custody.

“The man was taken out of the office, and when we asked the legal personnel, he said that the government opened a case against him based on the fact-finding statement released by the anti-corruption chairperson’s office,” he said.

When contacted, the Northern Bahr El Ghazal State police commissioner Major general Philip Madut Tong confirmed Rok’s arrest.

Madut said Anei Rok has been charged with defamation against governor Tong Akeen.

“He[Rok] has a case opened against him in the police station, and now he in the police station.

