7th October 2024
NBGs: 6 killed in flood-related houses collapse

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 9 hours ago

A house collapse in Northern Bahr el Ghazal. (Courtesy).

At least six people including a newlywedded woman have been killed in the past month after shelters collapsed on them as a result of flooding in different parts of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, the government said.

Northern Bahr el Ghazal Information Minister Zachariah Garang said the cases were mainly documented from Aweil town and Aweil North County.

Garang added that about 10,000 households have been affected by ongoing flooding in the area where Greater Aweil counties are the most submerged.

“We have about 10,000 households affected by the flooding. Nearly all the counties of the state are affected. But the counties which are severely hit are Aweil South, East, North, West and parts of Aweil Center,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“There were only deaths cases, they were six in Aweil town and Aweil North and it was due to collapsing of houses. The cases are from September to early October.”

The victims include a newlywedded 21-year-old woman identified as Achol Deng Lual who died on September 24 2024 after a neighbor’s fence collapsed on her tukul while she was asleep.

Achol, who was pregnant died instantly after being buried under by the mud wall at Ayuang residential area, according to a statement from the state governor’s office.

Governor Ober visited the family of the victim on 27th September and extended his condolences to her husband Garang Madit Chol.

 

 

 

 

