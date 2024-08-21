21st August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   NBG, FAO launch vaccination campaign for 900,000 livestock

NBG, FAO launch vaccination campaign for 900,000 livestock

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Livestock awaiting vaccination in Nyalath of Aweil Center during the campaign launched on August 20, 2024 – Courtesy of Santino Ajang

Northern Bahr el Ghazal, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization, has launched a vaccination campaign aimed at immunizing 900,000 livestock across the state.

This is according to Samuel Ajing Uguak, the Director General of the state Ministry of Animal Resources, Fisheries, and Tourism.

He says the initiative is part of the state government’s commitment to support cattle keepers.

Ajing added that the campaign is to encourage cattle keepers to keep their animals safe from diseases.

The official said the vaccination will target the five Counties of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

He spoke during the launch of the vaccination campaign in Nyalath, Aweil Centre County on Tuesday.

“We are launching vaccination campaigns against four major diseases of cattle and two major diseases of shots. And this is in collaboration with UN agencies international organizations and national organizations. One of the UN agencies is FAO,” Ajing said.

“We also have a representative from UNMISS, which is also working with us. On the vaccination campaigns to launch out this vaccination campaigns,” he said.

“Our actual target number of livestock in Northern Barracks is 900, 000. Livestock’s this is comprised. With the goat, ships, and cattle in the entire Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.”

Maria Inecita Mantero – who represented the United Nations Mission in South Sudan – said the vaccination campaign will address misconceptions between the visiting cattle keepers and the host communities.

“We’re happy for this vaccination campaign because actually if we remember the conflict between Falata and host communities Dinka in Aweil Center came from the fact of the accusation that some Falata cows are bringing diseases,” Maria said.

“I think this vaccination will try to address that misconception because now if cattle are being vaccinated then we prevent them from diseases,” she said.

“I think we already addressed one of the Conflict triggers, of cattle’s spreading diseases. So this is an allowable program for FAO and the state government.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official 1

UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official

Published August 20, 2024

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker 2

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker

Published August 16, 2024

SSPDF officers killed in Nasir clash, MP calls for government action 3

SSPDF officers killed in Nasir clash, MP calls for government action

Published August 14, 2024

Tumaini must remain separate from unfulfilled 2018 peace accord – Pagan 4

Tumaini must remain separate from unfulfilled 2018 peace accord – Pagan

Published August 16, 2024

S. Sudan-Sweden ties will continue despite its exit – Foreign Affairs 5

S. Sudan-Sweden ties will continue despite its exit – Foreign Affairs

Published August 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Twic East flash flood devastates homes and livelihoods – Official reports

Published 23 mins ago

General Lul clarifies UPDF encroachment as national issue

Published 2 hours ago

Businessman Ayii defies parliamentary summons over million-dollar claims

Published 2 hours ago

Magwi to negotiate release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF

Published 2 hours ago

NBG, FAO launch vaccination campaign for 900,000 livestock

Published 3 hours ago

IGAD predicts heavy rainfall in northern South Sudan till next week

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.