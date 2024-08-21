NBG, FAO launch vaccination campaign for 900,000 livestock

Northern Bahr el Ghazal, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization, has launched a vaccination campaign aimed at immunizing 900,000 livestock across the state.



This is according to Samuel Ajing Uguak, the Director General of the state Ministry of Animal Resources, Fisheries, and Tourism.

He says the initiative is part of the state government’s commitment to support cattle keepers.

Ajing added that the campaign is to encourage cattle keepers to keep their animals safe from diseases.

The official said the vaccination will target the five Counties of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

He spoke during the launch of the vaccination campaign in Nyalath, Aweil Centre County on Tuesday.

“We are launching vaccination campaigns against four major diseases of cattle and two major diseases of shots. And this is in collaboration with UN agencies international organizations and national organizations. One of the UN agencies is FAO,” Ajing said.

“We also have a representative from UNMISS, which is also working with us. On the vaccination campaigns to launch out this vaccination campaigns,” he said.

“Our actual target number of livestock in Northern Barracks is 900, 000. Livestock’s this is comprised. With the goat, ships, and cattle in the entire Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.”

Maria Inecita Mantero – who represented the United Nations Mission in South Sudan – said the vaccination campaign will address misconceptions between the visiting cattle keepers and the host communities.

“We’re happy for this vaccination campaign because actually if we remember the conflict between Falata and host communities Dinka in Aweil Center came from the fact of the accusation that some Falata cows are bringing diseases,” Maria said.

“I think this vaccination will try to address that misconception because now if cattle are being vaccinated then we prevent them from diseases,” she said.

“I think we already addressed one of the Conflict triggers, of cattle’s spreading diseases. So this is an allowable program for FAO and the state government.”

