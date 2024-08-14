National Security Service Bill 2024 now in effect – Hon. Mori

The Parliament spokesperson announced that the National Security Service Bill 2024 has officially taken effect, following the completion of the 30 days since it was submitted to the President for approval.



On July 12, 2024, President Salva Kiir received four pieces of legislation, including the controversial National Security Service bill, from the Speaker of the Parliament for accession and signing into law.

The bill, which was passed by the National Legislative Assembly on July 3, 2024, grants the NSS extensive powers, including the authority to arrest suspects without warrants.

According to the constitution and existing regulations, the President had 30 days to either sign the bill into law or return it to Parliament with points of disagreement for further debate.

However, as the bill has not been returned to Parliament, this indicates that no sections—whether Articles 54, 55, or 13—were deleted or revised.

These sections have been a point of contention, as they contradict a previous agreement between President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar to remove such provisions due to concerns about their constitutionality.

Despite this agreement, lawmakers passed the bill without removing the contentious sections, raising major concerns among observers, human rights organizations, and foreign diplomats.

Hon. Oliver Mori Benjamin is the Spokesperson of the parliament he says as of yesterday; the bill had not been returned to Parliament.

According to Oliver Mori, with the 30-day period having expired on August 12, 2024, the bill has automatically become law.

“Once from the date it is submitted to the president and it has taken 30 days and nothing no comment from the president bringing it back to the Parliament it becomes law depending on the date,” Hon Mori said.

Amnesty International has urged President Kiir to ensure that the Bill complies with both constitutional and international human rights standards, advocating the NSS’s role to be restricted to information gathering and analysis, rather than arrest powers.

