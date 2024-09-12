National Brokers Union reopens after 6-month closure

The National Brokers Union has announced the reopening of its office after it was closed by police officers six months ago over allegations that they engaged in forgery.

In January 2024, members of the National Brokers Union were arrested by Criminal Investigation Department officers on allegations that they forged receipts, stamps and other official documents.

The union chairperson, Abraham Majok says the reopening of his office at Konyo-Konyo market came after they reached a settlement with the CID through a public prosecution attorney.

According to Majok, all members of the brokers union were released in May without charges and verdict.

Majok announced the reopening of his office to the members of the union this afternoon in Juba.

“We have sorted out our issues with the Ministry of Interior, department of CID, because there was a misleading that we don’t have a certificate but when the public prosecution attorney learned that we have a certificate,” he said.

“We resumed our work in a normal way in cooperation with the different organized forces that are present at the market.”

“The reopening of our office came after six month from the date of our detention, and after we were released, we spent three months in following the process with the attorney, till they reopened it on date 28th August 2024.”

On his part, the Secretary of Market in the National Union of Brokers Union, Amor Mou says the business association is initiating a new process for issuing membership identification cards.

“I want to appeal to all brokers who have been our members to come back. Your office has been reopened, and the ID has been cancelled and changed. Please come and issue a new ID and you continue you work.”

Brokers are individuals or firms who act as intermediaries between investors and clients. They act as agents for customers and charge the customer a commission for his/her services.

