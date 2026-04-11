National authorities moves to curb smuggling of fish, livestock products

The council of Ministers has announced new measures to curb the illegal smuggling of fish and livestock products as part of efforts to strengthen regulation in the sector.

The move follows the approval by the Council of Ministers of a Memorandum of Understanding presented by the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec, on the Livestock Development Policy and Strategic Plan for 2026–2030.

The policy aims to modernize and regulate the livestock and fisheries sectors and position them as contributors to economic growth.

The Deputy Minister of Information, David Yau-Yau, said the government is taking steps to manage livestock and fisheries resources. He said illegal smuggling has affected the sector, with fish and livestock products transported across borders without regulation.

He said the government also plans to improve livestock productivity through the introduction of improved breeds.

“South Sudan is leading in livestock and fisheries. So many people attempted to smuggle most of our fisheries across the regions without proper regulation,” Yau-Yau said.

The policy is expected to improve accountability, support commercialization, and increase the contribution of the livestock and fisheries sectors to the economy.

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