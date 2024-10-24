Natana: Extended time for constitution-making requires adequate funding

The National Constitution Review Commission has stated that securing adequate funding is the key factor in ensuring the completion of the permanent constitution-making process within the extended timeframe.



John Natana Abraham who is the Secretary General of the National Constitution Review Commission noted that the timeframe of an extended transitional period is sufficient to finish the permanent constitution process but this requires timely funding.

Natana says as soon as funding is availed, the committee will begin working on the constitution.

He also mentioned plans to launch civic education initiatives in key areas before the end of the year.

Mr. Natana made the remarks at the closing of the 4th Annual National Conference on Women, Peace, and Security yesterday in Juba.

“I want to assure you that this time frame, especially now as extended two years, is reasonable for us to achieve our goal so long as funding is made available without interruption. That is the guarantee I can give,” said Natana.

“The main challenge is the issue with the funding. And I know this issue with the funding. And that is why the transitional period has also been pushed,” he said.

“The issue with the funding. But as soon as we get funding, we will operationalize our committees there. Committees there, we will start working on them,” he stated.

“We hope that as leadership and members of the commission, we want our members to start working on them before the end of this year, we will be launching civic education in some key areas,” said Natana.

“They should be starting, at least some committees should start their work before the end of this year. But we are still knocking doors of partners. We are also in touch with our Hukumu [government],” he added.

“The budget is before the assembly. Just hope that they expedite the process of this budget. And they avail some funds also,” he said.

Natana further stressed the need to involve public participation to ensure it is a people-oriented constitution, unlike the transitional constitution.

