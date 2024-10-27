27th October 2024
Nasir Commissioner calls for prioritization of essential services

Nasir Commissioner calls for prioritization of essential services

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 4 hours ago

Hon. James Gatluak, Commissioner of Nasir County — Courtesy of the Upper Nile Governor's Press Unit.

The Commissioner of Nasir County in Upper Nile State has urged the state government to prioritize essential services for the people in the county.

Speaking at a rally in Nasir town on Friday, October 25, during Governor Odhok’s visit, Commissioner James Galuak emphasized the need for peace in the county to ensure that children can attend school.

This visit followed the tragic killing of 17 people in a clash between the SSPDF and the White Army.

The violent incident erupted around 3 p.m. on October 16 and lasted for four hours, resulting in casualties among both civilians and militants.

Commissioner Galuak also highlighted the urgent need for healthcare facilities and primary schools in the Payams and Bomas, underscoring the critical challenges facing the community.

“We lack health facilities in all these Payams, and some of them don’t have any at all. We are also in urgent need of primary schools,” Commissioner Galuak stated.

He emphasized the importance of education, saying, “The community here today wants to return Nasir to its historical significance. We need education so that the children participating in cultural events not only celebrate their heritage but also have the opportunity to become future doctors and leaders.”

