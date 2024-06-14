NAS splinter group criticizes involvement of army in politics

A member of the Nairobi-based National Salvation Front (NAS) faction has spoken out against involvement of active army commanders in politics, suggesting a constitutional clause barring the practice.

Parties to the Kenya-led peace talks have started consultations with the mediation team on political governance, economic and social issues, justice, and security arrangements.

Maj. Gen. Stephen Lukaja, Secretary General of NAS Revolutionary Command Council, said the conduct of a national conference will put an end to involvement of military generals in politics.

Gen. Lukaja, whose group is part of the Tumaini Initiative, said once a permanent constitution is agreed on, military generals will have to first retire before joining politics.

He said this is the situation in many countries where boundaries have been set between politics and the military.

The official said the opposition groups in the Tumaini Initiative have a uniform opinion on the writing of a permanent constitution.

“We said there should be an adaptation of a new social contract. We also expect that this negotiation will come up with a new constitution that will address all these issues. Issues of army, generals taking part in politics,” Lukaja said on Eye Radio’s Dawn show from Nairobi.

“In the event that it is clearly defined in the constitution, of course I may go home or simply choose between the two. If I want to be in politics, by law I have to retire officially from the army.”

According to media reports, the South Sudan military has tremendous importance both as a space for politics and as a “welfare provider” within the nascent state.

