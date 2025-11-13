“My deep appreciation” – Former Central Bank Governor thanks Kiir after dismissal

Former Central Bank Governor Dr. Addis Ababa Othow has commended President Salva Kiir for giving him the opportunity to serve as the country’s top financial official, following his removal from office on Wednesday.

President Kiir dismissed Dr. Othow alongside former Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, the head of the Revenue Authority Simon Akuei Deng, and Prof. Paul Logale, who was removed as the SPLM Secretary-General, in a series of decrees read on SSBC.

In a separate decree, Yeni Samuel Costa was appointed as the new Governor of the Bank of South Sudan, replacing Dr. Othow.

Following his removal, Dr. Othow expressed gratitude to President Kiir for the honour of having served as the head of the central bank.

In a statement published by the Bank of South Sudan, Dr. Othow said he extend his sincere thanks and appreciation President Salva Kiir for the honour and trust he bestowed upon him to serve as Governor of the Bank of South Sudan.

“I also wish to express my deep appreciation to His Excellency for his gracious decision to release me from this responsibility. I fully understand that this is part of the natural process of leadership renewal and continuity in service to our nation.

“I remain profoundly grateful for his confidence, wisdom, and fatherly guidance throughout my tenure.

As I transition from this role, I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to the service of South Sudan, to contribute wherever I am called upon, in advancing financial stability, and inclusive national development,” he said.

He noted that during his tenure, he achieved key milestones including strengthening the foundations of monetary stability, modernizing the banking and payments systems, enhancing institutional governance, and restoring public confidence in the national currency.

Dr. Othow further stated that he accepted his release from the responsibility and expressed his continued support to his administration.

