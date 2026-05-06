“My actions were to de-escalate tensions”: Puot defends role in Nasir incident

Suspended Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chol testified before a special court on Wednesday, maintaining that his involvement in the Nasir incident was part of a coordinated effort to prevent violence and stabilize Upper Nile State.

Puot told the court that his actions were conducted alongside political and security leaders to deploy unified forces and reduce tensions between armed actors and civilians. Describing his role as constructive, he argued that his primary goal was to de-escalate the situation rather than contribute to the conflict.

He told a special court in Juba that security forces arrested him without a warrant and held him in conditions that resulted in a persistent back injury.

Continuing his defense statement during the 74th session of the court, Puot, the first accused in the Nasir incident case, described the circumstances of his arrest in March 2025. He told the court that security personnel surrounded his home at night and took him into custody despite his status as a sitting minister.

“A whole minister, Your Lordship, not removed from office, was collected like a bag of rice from a shop in Konyokonyo,” Puot stated.

The court heard that Puot was initially taken to the National Security Service (NSS) operations department at the riverside, briefly returned home under escort, and then immediately re-arrested. He testified that 12 people at his residence, including relatives, students, and bodyguards, were also detained.

Puot further alleged that while detained at the “Blue House” facility, he was forced to sleep on a bed supported by jerrycans for seven months, leading to a back injury. He also claimed that NSS officers used force and threats to obtain passwords for seized mobile phones.

Regarding the legal process, Puot questioned why no documentation was provided to show that his immunity had been lifted before the arrest.

On the merits of the case, Puot maintained that his actions regarding the Nasir incident were intended to de-escalate tensions.

He stated that his involvement was part of a coordinated effort involving political and security leaders to deploy unified forces and stabilize Upper Nile State. He described his role as constructive and aimed at preventing violence between civilians and armed actors.

The prosecution alleges that forces linked to the SPLM-IO and the White Army killed 257 SSPDF soldiers and destroyed military equipment valued at $58 million during the March 2025 attack in Nasir.

Puot and seven others, including First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, face charges of murder, conspiracy, terrorism, treason, and crimes against humanity.

The hearing was adjourned to Friday, May 8, 2026, for the continuation of Puot’s testimony.

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