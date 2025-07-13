Mvolo authorities release inmates in independence day gesture

Authorities in Mvolo County of Western Equatoria State have released seven prisoners from county custody as part of celebrations marking the 14th anniversary of South Sudan’s independence.

Among the released were two minors aged 15 and 17, and one woman aged 45.

The release was described as a gesture of goodwill and reconciliation in line with the spirit of independence and national unity.

In the official directive, Commissioner Majok instructed all local law enforcement to act immediately on the release order.

“All law enforcement agencies in the county shall take necessary steps to implement this local order with immediate effect,” the commissioner stated.

The decision was made on July 9, according to an official letter seen by Radio News and signed by County Commissioner Rubben Amaal Majok.

Despite ongoing economic hardship and logistical challenges in the area, Commissioner Majok said the county government and local communities successfully mobilized the resources needed to organize the celebrations.

