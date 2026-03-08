10th March 2026

Museveni takes over EAC chairmanship as Rwanda named rapporteur

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: March 8, 2026

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. | Courtesy

President of Uganda, has assumed the chairmanship of the East African Community (EAC) following the end of the term of William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya.

The leadership transition took place during the 25th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State held in Arusha, Tanzania, as part of the regional bloc’s rotational system of leadership.

During the summit, leaders also appointed Rwanda as the bloc’s rapporteur. In this role, Rwanda will document proceedings of the summit and coordinate follow-up actions among EAC partner states.

In his remarks at the end of his tenure, President Ruto highlighted economic progress within the regional bloc, saying trade among member states recorded significant growth during his leadership.

According to him, intra-regional trade increased by about 22 percent between 2024 and 2025, while exports within the bloc also rose substantially.

Ruto also pointed to the launch of the EAC Customs Bond under the Single Customs Territory, an initiative aimed at strengthening customs security and easing the movement of goods across the region.

He further noted progress in private sector participation and the growth of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, referencing the 25th EAC Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Trade Fair held in Nairobi in November 2025, which attracted more than 2,000 participants.

The East African Community is a regional bloc that promotes economic, political and social integration among its partner states.

