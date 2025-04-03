3rd April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Museveni arrives in Juba for a state visit

Museveni arrives in Juba for a state visit

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 9 hours ago

President Kiir (right) and Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni during the singing of national anthem. April 3, 2025. (Photo: Office of the President/Facebook).

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni arrived in Juba early on Thursday for his first visit to South Sudan in three years, received by President Salva Kiir and high-ranking government officials at Juba International Airport.

The two leaders are “expected to discuss bilateral relations between Juba and Kampala, besides the current political developments in the country,” a press statement from President Kiir’s office said.

Pictures shared online upon his arrival – show President Museveni in his trademark white shirt – shaking hands with President Kiir on the red carpet before inspecting a Guard of Honor. Several South Sudanese officials and Ugandan diplomats were at the airport to welcome him.

“I have arrived in South Sudan at the invitation of His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit. I look forward to our discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between our two nations,” Museveni announced on his X account.

The Ugandan leader’s state visit comes at a time when South Sudan is experiencing increased political uncertainty and the United Nations warned the country is on the brink of civil war.

This follows outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and in cantonment sites in Central Equatoria, as well as the detention of SPLM-IO officials.

President Museveni last came to South Sudan in August 2022 during the graduation of the first batch of over 20,000 Necessary Unified Forces (NUF) in Juba.

He also visited in October 2018 during the celebration of the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba.

“You have lost a lot of development time. It is very dangerous to use identity in politics, as is the case with tribalism,” Mr. Museveni told the leaders who had just ended a five-year civil war, in front of thousands of citizens watching at the Mausoleum.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation 1

VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation

Published March 31, 2025

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei 2

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei

Published March 29, 2025

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability 3

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability

Published March 31, 2025

Kiir’s office clarifies Raila Odinga’s visit and Machar meeting 4

Kiir’s office clarifies Raila Odinga’s visit and Machar meeting

Published March 31, 2025

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue 5

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue

Published April 2, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSHRDN urges AU panel to engage in inclusive consultation of peace parties

Published 7 hours ago

Lobong urges Eastern Equatoria citizens to keep away from renewed crisis

Published 7 hours ago

Mobile Court brings justice to Pibor Administrative Area

Published 8 hours ago

Museveni arrives in Juba for a state visit

Published 9 hours ago

Warrap reports declining cholera cases

Published 9 hours ago

Magwi hosts ‘Sports for Peace’ to unite diverse communities

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.