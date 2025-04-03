Museveni arrives in Juba for a state visit

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni arrived in Juba early on Thursday for his first visit to South Sudan in three years, received by President Salva Kiir and high-ranking government officials at Juba International Airport.

The two leaders are “expected to discuss bilateral relations between Juba and Kampala, besides the current political developments in the country,” a press statement from President Kiir’s office said.

Pictures shared online upon his arrival – show President Museveni in his trademark white shirt – shaking hands with President Kiir on the red carpet before inspecting a Guard of Honor. Several South Sudanese officials and Ugandan diplomats were at the airport to welcome him.

“I have arrived in South Sudan at the invitation of His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit. I look forward to our discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between our two nations,” Museveni announced on his X account.

The Ugandan leader’s state visit comes at a time when South Sudan is experiencing increased political uncertainty and the United Nations warned the country is on the brink of civil war.

This follows outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and in cantonment sites in Central Equatoria, as well as the detention of SPLM-IO officials.

President Museveni last came to South Sudan in August 2022 during the graduation of the first batch of over 20,000 Necessary Unified Forces (NUF) in Juba.

He also visited in October 2018 during the celebration of the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba.

“You have lost a lot of development time. It is very dangerous to use identity in politics, as is the case with tribalism,” Mr. Museveni told the leaders who had just ended a five-year civil war, in front of thousands of citizens watching at the Mausoleum.

