Muezzin murdered inside Juba mosque, suspect arrested

Police in Juba apprehended a Sudanese man who resides inside the courtyard of a mosque at Nimra Talata area for allegedly slaughtering Muezzin, the man who call people to prayer, on Friday.



According to eyewitnesses, the altercation began with a verbal dispute, which escalated when the suspect pulled out a knife and beheaded the imam before injuring two others.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the event.

The South Sudan Islamic Council issued a statement on the incident, expressing “deep regret” over the event which occurred within the mosque’s courtyard.

“Authorities were immediately notified and swiftly arrived at the scene, successfully apprehending the perpetrator and detaining all individuals present at the mosque at the time,” the statement said.

“In light of the incident, the Islamic Council reiterated its commitment to continuing the evacuation and relocation of residents living in mosques, places of worship, and Islamic schools.”

The Council said it is in coordination with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, along with relevant authorities, to ensure the safety of these sites.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Abdullah Baraj Rwal, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Council confirmed the arrest of the suspect and an ongoing investigation.

“This person got up and pulled out a knife and cut off the head of the imam. The incident took place in the courtyard of the mosque and it was reported that he was arrested and is under investigation.”

“We are awaiting the results of the police investigations. The killer is one of the people who shelters them and uses the courtyard of the mosque to sleep after working in the city.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Man shot dead by armed robbers in Juba’s Jondoru suburb Previous Post