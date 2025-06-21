MSF-run Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack

Gunmen have looted and set ablaze Morobo County Hospital along with two ambulances, according to the country’s authorities.

According to a press statement issued this morning by the county commissioner’s press secretary, the facility operated by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Belgium was attacked at approximately 10:30 PM last evening.

He said armed individuals raided the hospital, vandalizing the premises, looting medical supplies, and setting two ambulances on fire.

Commissioner Charles Data Bullen said the gunmen also robbed doctors of their personal belongings, including laptops and mobile phones.

No patients or staff were physically harmed in the attack.

The county official called for immediate security interventions and is convening an emergency meeting with local security forces to address growing concerns and restore calm in the area.

The Morobo facility was one of several MSF-supported health centers in South Sudan.

In April, MSF was forced to permanently close its hospital in Ulang, Upper Nile State, and suspend support to 13 primary health facilities following a similar attack.

In that incident, armed men broke into the hospital and MSF offices, threatened staff and patients, and looted and destroyed property, prompting MSF to withdraw entirely from the area.

