MSF resumes full medical services in Ulang County

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 5 hours ago

MSF team awaiting arrival of staff to Ulang. Due to the flooding of the airstrip, only helicopters can be used - Photo credit: Verity Kowal/MSF

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has announced that it has fully resumed medical services in Ulang County, Upper Nile State, as of Tuesday, following a suspension of operations last week.

On August 15, 2024, MSF announced a partial evacuation of staff and the suspension of most activities due to a significant security threat from a local individual.

During this period, only essential lifesaving services were maintained.

In a statement to Eye Radio Newsroom on Thursday, Zakaria Mwatia, MSF’s Head of Mission in South Sudan, confirmed that the team has returned to Ulang and fully resumed all medical activities.

He reaffirmed MSF’s dedication to providing essential care to the local population.

“After assurances of safety and protection of MSF staff and facility from the authorities and the community and closely monitoring the situation for the past days, in collaboration with the authorities of Ulang County,” said Zakaria Mwatia.

“We have decided to restore our activities to full operational capacity. Patients and humanitarian workers must never be targeted. We once again urge for protection of patients, healthcare workers and medical facilities.” he said.

MSF runs a secondary healthcare hospital in Ulang and provides decentralized care at 12 locations in Ulang County.

