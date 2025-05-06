6th May 2025
MSF reduces operations around Yei due to rising insecurity

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Yei town, South Sudan (Photo: © RFI/Sheila Ponnie)

The international medical charity, MSF has announced indefinite reduction of its outreach medical activities in Yei County of Central Equatoria State due to “increased insecurity”.

Due to increased insecurity, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has made the difficult decision to reduce outreach activities around Yei, Central Equatoria State, South Sudan until further notice”,  said Doctors Without Borders in a statement on Tuesday.

The charity organization said it is deeply concerned about the impact this reduction will have on vulnerable communities.

It urged all parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians and guarantee unhindered access to medical and humanitarian assistance for all people.

Last month, the Commissioner of Yei River County in Central Equatoria State reported that a woman was killed and two others were injured during an attack on a civilian vehicle along the Yei-Umbasi road on Saturday, April 26.

Emmanuel Taban said the vehicle was carrying civilian passengers from Yei to Umbasi, and added that the assailants are yet to be identified and arrested.

Commissioner Taban also revealed that the perpetrators fled the scene. He reassured the public, stating that the situation has returned to normal, and the road is now safe for travel.

Also, on April 26, the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) urged an immediate end to hostilities and restoration of calm in Morobo and Yei counties, Central Equatoria State, following renewed clashes between government forces and the SPLA-IO that displaced thousands of civilians in the region.

The UN peacekeeping mission further appealed to the waring factions to refrain from conflict, prioritize the protection of civilians, resolve differences through dialogue, while ensuring unimpeded access for peacekeepers to reinforce security.

UNMISS added that it was engaging with authorities, security actors, faith-based groups, traditional leaders, youths, civil society and community leaders to prevent the situation from deteriorating.

MSF reduces operations around Yei due to rising insecurity

