MSF reaches Ulang Friday, months after facility destruction

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — A Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) team on Friday completed a crucial visit to Ulang county in Upper Nile State. This marks the first time any international humanitarian organization has reached the area in months.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio on Friday, July 4, the team’s primary goal was to assess local communities’ medical needs and deliver essential medical supplies to nine primary healthcare facilities across Ulang County. Insecurity and logistical hurdles continue to make access extremely difficult.

“This is our first humanitarian visit to Ulang since our hospital suffered looting and destruction in April,” stated Zakaria Mwatia, MSF’s Head of Mission in South Sudan.

“Despite serious limitations, our teams are working hard to reach affected communities and provide support wherever possible.”

Ulang County has experienced severe impacts from the recent conflict between government forces and armed opposition groups.

MSF operated a secondary care hospital in Ulang since 2017, but had to close it after violent looting and destruction this April. During this visit, MSF teams reassessed the hospital’s damage, confirming the facility’s extensive destruction makes it non-functional.

“We remain committed to supporting the people of Upper Nile, including Ulang and Nasir counties. We will provide medical assistance whenever access allows,” Mwatia affirmed. “Needs are immense following the fighting, displacement, and recurrent disease outbreaks, but access remains a major barrier.”

A United Nations report confirms that violence against civilians in South Sudan escalated in the first quarter of this year, killing 739 people and injuring 679.

MSF reiterates its call for all conflict parties to facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access. This will allow organizations to assess needs and deliver vital services. Despite closing the Ulang hospital, MSF expresses its continued commitment to respond to urgent needs along the Sobat corridor.

“Our visit to Ulang and the delivery of supplies to nine health facilities marks a step towards accessing the Sobat corridor area and reaching affected communities,” Mwatia explained.

“We hope access continues to improve. At the same time, we strongly call for the respect and protection of civilians, humanitarian workers, and medical infrastructure.”

MSF is actively exploring the possibility of more regular support visits to health facilities across the region to address ongoing humanitarian needs.

