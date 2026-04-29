30th April 2026

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MSF permanently closes Lankien Hospital in South Sudan after airstrike

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 3 hours ago

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has permanently shut down Lankien Hospital in South Sudan following a bombing on 3 February 2026 that destroyed parts of the facility and triggered looting and vandalism, ending more than three decades of medical operations serving an estimated 250,000 people.

The attack reportedly involved a bomb dropped from an aircraft onto a warehouse within the hospital compound.

MSF says it cannot independently confirm which party to the conflict was responsible, but notes that government forces are believed to be the only actor with aerial bombing capability in the area.

Following the strike, the hospital was looted, parts were burned, and remaining infrastructure was damaged, making continued operations impossible.

“After 31 years, we have been forced to permanently close Lankien Hospital following the attack on 3 February 2026, ” it said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday

“Attacks on medical facilities, healthcare workers, and civilians are unacceptable and must stop. We call for an independent and impartial investigation

MSF says the closure comes amid a worsening pattern of insecurity affecting healthcare in the country. Since the start of 2025, at least 12 violent incidents have impacted MSF facilities and staff, forcing the shutdown of four hospitals and cutting off essential care for hundreds of thousands of people.

The organisation is calling for accountability and protection of medical services.

“After 31 years, we have been forced to permanently close Lankien Hospital following the attack on 3 February 2026.”

“Attacks on medical facilities, healthcare workers, and civilians are unacceptable and must stop. We call for an independent and impartial investigatio.”

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