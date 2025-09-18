MSF extends suspension of operations in Yei and Morobo counties until October

Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has extended the suspension of its activities in Yei River and Morobo counties of Central Equatoria State until the end of October.

In August, the group halted operations in the two counties after weeks of attacks and abductions targeting its staff.

In a statement issued this afternoon, MSF said the suspension which was initially planned to last six weeks, will now remain in place until the end of October.

The organization said the decision follows a comprehensive review of the security situation.

It stressed that the safety of its staff and patients remains the top priority, adding that the extension will allow further assessment before resuming services.

“MSF has been a crucial provider of healthcare services in this area where several people face challenges accessing services, and this ongoing violence disproportionately affects the communities we serve. We continue to call for accountability and concrete guarantees of safe access to people in need, as violence against healthcare workers severely undermines the essential services provided to vulnerable populations,” it read in part.

MSF provides vital healthcare in Yei and Morobo. In August, it reported conducting more than 14,500 outpatient consultations and supporting 450 deliveries.

The two counties continue to face insecurity from road ambushes, targeted attacks, and deadly clashes between government and opposition forces.

In August, fighting broke out between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) fighters in Lasu Payam, Yei River County, displacing scores of civilians, according to local authorities.

