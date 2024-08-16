MSF evacuates staff, suspends operations in Ulang due to threat

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has evacuated staff and suspended operations in Ulang County, Upper Nile State, due to serious threats from a local individual, according to a statement from the organization.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio, Gale Julius Dada the field communication officer for MSF confirmed the withdrawal of its international staff over what he referred to as a ‘serious threat from a local individual.

The letter adds that MSF has temporarily suspended all its activities at its Secondary Healthcare Hospital in Ulang.

“On August 15th, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) had to evacuate part of its staff from Ulang in Upper Nile State due to serious threats from a local individual,” stated Gale in an email.

“Consequently, MSF has temporarily suspended some activities at the MSF Secondary Healthcare Hospital in Ulang,” he said.

“Ensuring the safety of our staff and patients is our highest priority, and we will only resume services once we can guarantee their protection and the security of the medical facility.”

The Commissioner of Ulang County in Upper Nile State has said he is working to resolve the dispute between MSF staff and its management that has led to the evacuation of the organization’s international staff.

According to Hon. Riek Gach Gatluak, a dispute arose between MSF staff and its management after two of its staff had been terminated.

The terminated staff allegedly doubted the termination citing it’s based on false statements.

The commissioner reiterated that his attempt to resolve the tension yielded nothing as the two staff demanded to be reinstated.

Hon. Riek adds that MSF through its field communication officer declined to reconsider its decision, citing it’s an organization policy.

However, Riek said MSF later evacuated Ulang on the allegation that the staff threatened to kill one of them.

“This happened after the staff were given termination letters, and these individuals went to the organization compound and threatened staff,” Commissioner Riek said.

“When I heard about the incident I sent the police, put jail the person, and up to now he is in jail,” he said.

“Unfortunately, in the morning, at 5 o’clock, international staff, took their property, jumped on their speed boat, and went to Malakal.”

The commissioner however expressed his regret that the withdrawal of MSF from Ulang County was a deliberate move of the staff.

