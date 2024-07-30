MPs embark on transitional justice grassroots consultations

The national parliament has dispatched delegations to Yambio, Malakal and Wau towns to collect views on the transitional justice bills which it passed to the third reading last week.

The lawmakers arrived in the state capitals of Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile on Monday.

The delegation to Yambio being led by Rebecca Aluel Mayor, who is the Deputy Chairperson of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee, was received by Western Equatoria State Governor, Alfred Futuyo Karaba.

Speaking upon their arrival, MP Aluel said, the visit aims to collect views from the civil population on the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing 2023 bill, as well as on the Compensations and Reparation Authority Bill.

“We are here ( in Yambio) for conciliation and collecting the views of two bills; Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing, number two; is Compensation and Reparation bill.

“We are here today (Monday) so that we can reconcile our people to be peaceful and live in harmony,” she said.

Part of the mission she said, is also disseminate peace for all citizens of South Sudan.

“We are not here alone, we are also in Tambura, and the rest are in Western Bahr el Ghazal in Wau and Malakal to disseminate peace for all citizens of South Sudan,” she said.

On 17th Jule, the National Legislative Assembly advanced the Transitional Justice, Accountability, Reconciliation, and Healing to the third reading.

The first draft is the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing Bill 2023, while the second is the Compensations and Reparation Authority Bill.

Both bills are part of Chapter Five of the Revitalized Peace Agreement 2018.

According to Hon. Bona Deng, the first bill if passed will pave way for the establishment a commission to address the legacy of conflicts, promote peace, and facilitate national reconciliation and healing.

The Compensation and Reparation Authority Bill 2023 consists of six chapters and 25 sections.

Meanwhile, the c compensations and Reparation Authority Bill aims to establish a body for compensation and reparations, identify those eligible for reparation, and create a fund for this purpose.

In April 2022: President Salva Kiir launched nationwide public consultations for the establishment of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing.

Chapter Five, obligates the Ministry of Justice in collaboration with stakeholders and civil society to conduct public consultations for a period not less than one month before the establishment of the Commission.

According to the agreement, the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing is a critical part of the peace-building process in South Sudan, to address the legacy of conflict and promote national reconciliation and healing.

