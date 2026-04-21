23rd April 2026

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Mpox cases rise in Western Equatoria 

Author: Tricia Dominic | Published: April 21, 2026

Mpox patient presenting rash symptoms - Courtesy

Authorities in Western Equatoria State have confirmed a surge in Mpox infections, with 31 confirmed cases recorded between March and April as the outbreak spreads across multiple counties.

State Minister of Information, James Abdallah, said the infections have been confirmed in different locations, with cases currently receiving treatment across the state health facilities.

“These are the details. Number one is Yambio County with 14 positive cases tested in the national laboratory. Number two is Ezo with 13 positive cases… which made a total of 31 people tested positive cases. Then we have 102 suspected cases, which is still, we are waiting for the results,” Abdallah said.

He added that samples from suspected cases have been sent to the National Public Health Laboratory under the Ministry of Health for confirmation.

The minister also confirmed that no new deaths have been reported since the last recorded fatality in February.

Health authorities say awareness campaigns are ongoing to help curb further transmission of the disease, which spreads through close contact with infected persons, contaminated materials, or animals.

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23rd April 2026

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