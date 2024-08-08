MP urges protection of national staff rights in private sector

A lawmaker at the national parliament called for the protection of the rights of national staff from private employers after 10 journalists from the City Review and Al-Hagiga newspapers were suspended for protesting low pay.

The South Sudanese journalists working for the mentioned media houses laid down their tools in July over low salaries and alleged discrimination by the management.

According to the suspended individuals, they notified the management in writing to increase their salaries and wages but received what they term a “bucket of intimidation”.

The media employees were later suspended indefinitely and asked to hand over their tools and Identity Cards.

Meanwhile, Hon. Juol Nhomgek Daniel, a national MP representing Cueibet County in Lakes State, alleged pay disparity among foreign and national staff of the newspapers.

During a parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, Nhomngek said South Sudanese staff are being paid less than 100 US dollars while their foreign colleagues earn around 2,000 dollars.

“The employees at the two newspapers were suspended illegally contrary to the labour law of South Sudan. These journalists were demanding equal pay with the other foreign workers,” he told the sitting.

“The other foreign workers are paid between 2000 to 2500 USD and our workers are being paid less than 100 USD. They were only demanding that their grievances should be listened to by these organizations.”

Hon. Nhomgek further called on the August House to ensure that South Sudanese nationals are protected from mistreatment in private workplaces.

According to him, foreign firms in the country have employed South Sudanese military commanders intending to protect them from any repercussions.

“Hon. Speaker, the law must punish all persons, and what I have seen with these private organizations is that they have employed our Generals, and the job of these Generals to be protect them.”

“That is what I have discovered when I intervened. So, I’m urging this house to call the Minister (of Labor) again because if the ministry is unable (to address the issue), then we have to take action to protect our citizens.”

In response to the staff strike, The City Review and Al-Hagiga management defended that the staff’s demands are unsustainable due to the current economic situation in the country.

“Following a lengthy discussion and assessment of the company’s current financial situation, it was felt that this is not sustainable under the current tough economic situation,” said the joint statement.

The newspapers also denied the alleged pay inequality where foreign journalists earn a higher salary, terming it as misleading and lacking evidence.

“The journalists also expressed that there is a gap between the salaries of national reporters and those paid to expatriates, with claims that an expatriate in the editorial department earns up to USD 2500. The statement is highly exaggerated, misleading, wrong and lacks evidence.”

