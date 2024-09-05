MP urges long-term solution to faulty issuance of passports

A member of the national parliament calls for a long-term solution to the technical problems facing the issuance of passports and national identification cards, adding that some people seeking urgent medical treatment abroad are now stranded.

In August 2024, the Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality Passport and Immigration was forced to suspend the production of Nationality IDs and Passports due to a computer system breakdown.

The suspension comes amid mounting frustration from citizens who have faced delays and disruptions in obtaining essential travel and identification documents.

The interior ministry department attributed the issue to a weeklong printer outage, while assuring the public that efforts were underway to restore the system.

Addressing a parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, lawmaker Ahmed Mohammed Musa said the situation has seriously affected those in need of urgent treatment abroad.

Mr. Musa said patients of kidney and heart diseases coming to seek treatment outside the country are now stranded.

Lawmaker Musa stressed that the government needs to have mechanisms to address the issue, citing its importance to the people.

“With the case of the nationality and passport, our people from the 10 states and 3 administrative areas are here in Juba willing to get their passports in order to go for further medication,” he narrated.

“Those who are sick with kidney and heat diseases cannot be treated here. They need to go abroad and number of them are there in the hospitals. Mechanism should be found in order for this services not to stop because they are very important services.”

Members of the public have often criticized the department’s delayed issuance of passports and national identity cards, with its German technology provider known for threatening to shut down the system over failure to pay bills.

