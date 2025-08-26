26th August 2025

MP urges justice minister to fast-track bills protecting women, children, and vulnerable groups

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

Isolated banner held by a woman, and her fist up in a white background, and written: Women's rights. - courtesy

A member of parliament has called on the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to expedite the passage of several critical bills aimed at safeguarding the rights of women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

Nyayang Lok Riek appealed to Minister Dr. Wek Mamer during a sitting of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Speaking under Regulation 46 — which allows MPs to raise oral questions without prior notice — Nyayang outlined six pending legislative instruments

These include the African Charter on the Welfare of Children, the Family Bill, the Women Empowerment Bill, the Child Labour Accountability Bill, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and the Anti-Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Bill.

Nyangang expressed concern that the absence of these laws, particularly the Child Labour Accountability Bill, hampers the government’s ability to hold individuals accountable for employing children in street work.

She stressed the urgency of enacting these bills ahead of the upcoming elections, emphasizing their importance in addressing persistent challenges facing women and children across the country.

In response, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba acknowledged the concerns and echoed the need to fast-track the legislative process.

She stressed the importance of the Family Bill and Anti-GBV Bill and reminded the House that while the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has been ratified, its accompanying bill still requires parliamentary action.

Speaker Kumba called on the Ministry of Justice to ensure that all outstanding bills are presented and passed before the end of the transitional period.

Although Minister of Justice Dr. Wek Mamer was present during the session, he did not respond to MP Nyayang’s question.

26th August 2025

