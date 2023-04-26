MP slams senior govt officials for only airlifting relatives fleeing from Sudan

A national lawmaker has accused senior government officials of only rescuing their relatives from the crisis in Sudan and abandoning the vulnerable South Sudanese.

According to James Lual, an MP representing Warrap in the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly, the government is doing nothing about the citizens who are unable to get out of Sudan.

MP Lual says some citizens are being decimated in the ongoing evacuation and called on the August House to summon the concerned leaders for questioning.

“We have our people in Sudan and I believe the people of South Sudan in Khartoum or in the North are the majority compared to our communities in Sudan and we believe that the situation in Sudan is really very horrible,” said Hon. Lual.

“We have seen different Countries evacuating their people but in our situation as South Sudan as a government, I believe we are doing nothing,

“My concern is planes are airlifting people from Renk to Juba and almost 200 to 300 people have arrived here in Juba. Even though some of them are members of the North, they are not members of South Sudan,

“Those people being airlifted by senior government officials, some of them are relatives to the Vice Presidents, and Advisors, what about the ordinary citizens of South Sudan in Khartoum, who is going to transport them”.

Recently, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the government had no plans to evacuate South Sudanese citizens in Sudan because the population is too big.

Deng Dau rather encouraged the citizens caught in the Khartoum battle to stay in safer areas until the situation is calm.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since the fighting erupted between the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces more than a week ago.

