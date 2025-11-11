11th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News | Parliament   |   MP rebukes Justice Minister over release of suspects in hotel murder case

MP rebukes Justice Minister over release of suspects in hotel murder case

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 31 minutes ago

National parliament sitting. September 20, 2024 (Photo: Eye Radio)

A member of parliament has criticised the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, over his decision to release suspects in the case of three girls who were found dead in a Juba hotel earlier this year.

Police had arrested several people in connection with the case, but their release has angered many members of the public and parliament. The case is now before the Court of Appeal after the complainant’s lawyer challenged the minister’s decision.

During Tuesday’s sitting of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Kuol Deng from the SPLM-IO said the minister abused his power by ordering the release of the suspects and allowing the hotel to reopen while the investigation is still ongoing.

Kuol asked parliament to summon the minister to explain his decision.

“This is an abuse of power. The minister should explain why he released the suspects and allowed the hotel to reopen when the case is still under investigation,” asked Kuol Deng.

Deputy Speaker Pamela Aweirial, who chaired the session, directed Minister Geng to respond to lawmakers’ questions.

In his response, Dr. Geng defended his actions, saying the suspects were released on bail according to the law and that the hotel was allowed to reopen partially.

He said the matter is now before the Court of Appeal, which has paused the trial.

“The suspects were released on bail according to South Sudan’s criminal laws. The decision was legal and not political,” explained Dr. Geng.

The assembly is expected to revisit the matter after the Court of Appeal makes its ruling.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 1

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 2

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states 3

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published November 7, 2025

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist 4

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist

Published November 7, 2025

Minister Barnaba Bak calls for revenue boost, spending cuts to stabilize economy 5

Minister Barnaba Bak calls for revenue boost, spending cuts to stabilize economy

Published November 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MP rebukes Justice Minister over release of suspects in hotel murder case

Published 31 minutes ago

Lomuro: Cabinet sessions resume this week, ending prolonged suspension

Published 1 hour ago

Bor Hospital remains closed as medical staff protest redeployment

Published 1 hour ago

MPs alarmed over presence of armed bodyguards in parliament

Published 2 hours ago

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published 3 hours ago

Vatican envoy urges South Sudanese to choose peace over violence

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.