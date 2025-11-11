MP rebukes Justice Minister over release of suspects in hotel murder case

A member of parliament has criticised the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, over his decision to release suspects in the case of three girls who were found dead in a Juba hotel earlier this year.

Police had arrested several people in connection with the case, but their release has angered many members of the public and parliament. The case is now before the Court of Appeal after the complainant’s lawyer challenged the minister’s decision.

During Tuesday’s sitting of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Kuol Deng from the SPLM-IO said the minister abused his power by ordering the release of the suspects and allowing the hotel to reopen while the investigation is still ongoing.

Kuol asked parliament to summon the minister to explain his decision.

“This is an abuse of power. The minister should explain why he released the suspects and allowed the hotel to reopen when the case is still under investigation,” asked Kuol Deng.

Deputy Speaker Pamela Aweirial, who chaired the session, directed Minister Geng to respond to lawmakers’ questions.

In his response, Dr. Geng defended his actions, saying the suspects were released on bail according to the law and that the hotel was allowed to reopen partially.

He said the matter is now before the Court of Appeal, which has paused the trial.

“The suspects were released on bail according to South Sudan’s criminal laws. The decision was legal and not political,” explained Dr. Geng.

The assembly is expected to revisit the matter after the Court of Appeal makes its ruling.