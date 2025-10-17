17th October 2025

Eastern Equatoria State | Health | Humanitarian | News

MP raises alarm over cholera outbreak in Ikotos County

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

A member of the national parliament has raised alarm over a cholera outbreak in the eastern part of Ikotos County in Eastern Equatoria State, saying lives are being lost as health authorities struggle to contain the disease.

Grace Abalang, a member of the National Legislative Assembly, told parliament on Thursday, October 16, 2025, that several villages in eastern Ikotos have been overwhelmed by the outbreak.

She said the situation has gone beyond the capacity of both the County Health Department and the State Ministry of Health to handle.

“The outbreak has outpaced the capacity of both the County Health Department and the State Ministry of Health to respond,” Abalang said.

She appealed to the national government and the parliamentary health committee to intervene urgently to stop the spread of the disease and save lives.

Abalang stressed the need for immediate action, warning that more lives could be lost if the outbreak is not contained.

In response, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Parmena Awerial Aluong directed the Health Committee to take up the matter without delay.

He described the situation as “serious and in need of urgent attention.”

