MP hospitalized after gang attack; official cites economic crisis

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A member of the National Legislative Assembly, Honourable Okello Odontor Lawiri, was seriously injured and hospitalized after being attacked by armed gangs on Saturday while using public transport.

The incident, disclosed to parliament by fellow MP John Junub Oto, was subsequently blamed on the country’s dire economic crisis by the Deputy Speaker.

According to Hon. Oto, the attackers confronted the lawmaker and assaulted him with knives and leaving him with serious injuries to his back and head after he was dropped off by the public transport at the roadside.

He is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

Hon. Oto explained that the lack of security protection and official transport for Members of Parliament (MPs) contributed to the attack.

“My information is that one of our Honourable Members, which is Honourable Okello Odontor Lawiri, was attacked on Saturday by the gangs. This is the picture. So he’s in a bad condition right now in the hospital,” Hon Oto stated.

“There were three [attackers on a] motorcycle following him when he was going by public transport. When he was dropped out from the public transport at the roadside, he was waiting for the motorcycle to come and take him home, then the public transport proceeded.”

“They attacked immediately. So he was beaten and is in a medical condition, and they were using a knife. They were using a knife; they injured him on the back, on the head. So right now he’s in the hospital.”

“This is a result of being used in public transport, because he has no passport card to be used [for official transport]. And he has no protection from the bodyguards.”

Addressing the matter, Deputy Speaker Parmina Awerial, who chaired the sitting, acknowledged the risks MPs face while using public transport.

He attributed the attacks to the country’s ongoing economic challenges, noting that some people target MPs, thinking they carry money.

Deputy Speaker Awerial also highlighted that MPs have long requested official vehicles, but the proposal to provide 650 cars for all MPs has not yet been realized due to financial constraints and frequent changes in government leadership.

“The issue here is the issue of economic problems in the country. So whenever they see the MP, they follow, they think that we have got money. While we are all the same with them,” Deputy Speaker Awerial stated.

“They don’t know that we stand in line in the bank to get 100 or 50. So that is an issue that the country is facing. Secondly, there are no cars for the MPs. We have forwarded this one last time, for all the MPs, 650 to be given. That one has not materialised.”

“You have seen the changes of ministers, now and then, ministers of finance. So that one is not constant. You get the minister, new minister, and say that, okay, I will work on it.”

“You come to a new minister, [and they say] I will work on it. So that one is just up and down. So what we have proposed to the right-hand of the Speaker, Nunu, last time to the President, for all the MPs to be given 650. And it was agreed. But because of the financial issues that we have, that one has not materialised.”