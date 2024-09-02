MP demands clarity on UPDF encroachments in South Sudan

A member of parliament has called for an explanation from relevant institutions regarding the reported encroachments by UPDF into South Sudanese territory.

During Monday’s parliamentary session, Hon. Bol Joseph Agau, the representative for Yirol West County in Lakes State, claimed that UPDF forces are all over South Sudan.

However, reports of UPDF encroachment have only been confirmed in some parts of Kajo-Keji and Magwi Counties in Central and Eastern Equatoria states.

“Right Honorable Speaker, as we speak, Uganda has encroached on the whole Kajo-keji and over 200 areas are occupied by Uganda,” Hon. Joseph made this assertion to parliament on Monday.

“Right Honorable Speaker, Magwi County, as we speak, is under the control of Uganda’s armed forces,” he added.

According to local authorities in Kajo-Keji, as reported by Eye Radio on Sunday, September 1, only 200 villages bordering Yumbe and Moyo Districts are occupied by Ugandan settlers.

Addressing the parliament, Hon. Joseph urged the parliament to address the issue of UPDF encroachment into South Sudanese territory.

“This parliament should stop everything, and we discuss this until we resolve today, not even tomorrow, to call the relevant institutions to tell us why we are surrendering the whole country to the Republic of Uganda,” Hon Joseph said.

In response, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba informed the lawmaker that the issue should be presented as a motion for the august house to deliberate on.

“These are some sensitive issues and should be put in motion form. If you want some relevant authorities to be here to answer, then it has to be presented as a motion,” Rt. Hon. Nunu.

“If it is already submitted, then it will go through the due process, then will come to the house,” she said.

On reports of UPDF presence in South Sudan, last month the UPDF spokesperson Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye informed the media that a joint military operation involving the UPDF, SSPDF, and Central African forces targeted an LRA camp on the South Sudan-Central African border.

According to Brig. Gen. Kulayigye the operation was part of a long-standing security agreement between South Sudan and Uganda.

The Status of Forces Agreement, signed in January 2014, allows the Ugandan army to engage with anti-government forces in South Sudan.

Additionally, a long-term military agreement signed in October 2014 by former Defense Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk and Ugandan counterpart Crispus Kiyonga permits Uganda to procure weapons and military hardware on behalf of South Sudan.

South Sudan and Uganda have also collaborated on counter-LRA operations since the 1990s, with joint efforts involving the US.

Recently, the SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang clarified that the alleged report of the UPDF encroachment into the county is a matter for the national government, not the army.

