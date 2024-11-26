MP alarmed by ‘exorbitant taxation’ on boda-boda riders by traffic police

A member of parliament has expressed what he said was a serious concern regarding alleged harassment of motorists by traffic police officers in Juba, including extremely high fines imposed on boda-boda riders trying to make a living for their families.



Speaking during a parliamentary sitting on Monday, Hon. Anei Deng Akok stated that he has evident that traffic officers are stopping motorists and imposing hefty fines, which he said are unaffordable for boda-boda riders.

Hon. Akok emphasized that such actions disproportionately affect ordinary citizens who rely on the motorcycle business for livelihoods and transportation.

He pointed out that the economic hardship caused by these fines ultimately impacts the broader population, particularly those without private vehicles.

Akok said the fines of 20,000 to 50,000 SSP are an unbearable burden, especially for riders who are civilians or soldiers struggling to support themselves after going for the past year without salaries.

“The issue of traffic police is the real concern for those who have cars like us. You will get a traffic police giving out the fines of 20 to 25 thousands to a boda-boda rider,” he told lawmakers.

“Where will he get that money from? If you are giving him since morning, most of the people who are driving boda-boda are soldiers and vulnerable people who want to survive and feed their children from that work.”

To address the matter, Hon. Akok called on the House to summon relevant authorities including the Ministry of Interior, IGP and the Director of Traffic to explain and respond to the allegations of misconduct by traffic police.

He urged for immediate measures to ensure fairness and alleviate the burden on motorists.

“We want to ask the Minister of Interior or the IGP about the issue of traffic police on the roads because a boda-boda raider can work from morning up to evening and his income can be only 50,000 and you fine him with 20,000 and there is another one of 50,000.”

“So this has become an issue, these people are trying to feed their children because there is no salaries. A solider will leave his job and work as a boda-boda raider, then you come after them this is unbecoming.”

“So we need to summon the Minister of Interior, IGP and director of traffic to come and answer this. I have an evidence of more than four receipts, and this is affecting people who don’t private cars like us.”

The traffic police office is yet to respond to the lawmaker’s comment.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter