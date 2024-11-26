26th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   MP alarmed by ‘exorbitant taxation’ on boda-boda riders by traffic police

MP alarmed by ‘exorbitant taxation’ on boda-boda riders by traffic police

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 28 mins ago

Traffic Police seen somewhere counting money in Juba street. (Photo: Social media/Courtesy).

A member of parliament has expressed what he said was a serious concern regarding alleged harassment of motorists by traffic police officers in Juba, including extremely high fines imposed on boda-boda riders trying to make a living for their families.

Speaking during a parliamentary sitting on Monday, Hon. Anei Deng Akok stated that he has evident that traffic officers are stopping motorists and imposing hefty fines, which he said are unaffordable for boda-boda riders.

Hon. Akok emphasized that such actions disproportionately affect ordinary citizens who rely on the motorcycle business for livelihoods and transportation.

He pointed out that the economic hardship caused by these fines ultimately impacts the broader population, particularly those without private vehicles.

Akok said the fines of 20,000 to 50,000 SSP are an unbearable burden, especially for riders who are civilians or soldiers struggling to support themselves after going for the past year without salaries.

“The issue of traffic police is the real concern for those who have cars like us. You will get a traffic police giving out the fines of 20 to 25 thousands to a boda-boda rider,” he told lawmakers.

“Where will he get that money from? If you are giving him since morning, most of the people who are driving boda-boda are soldiers and vulnerable people who want to survive and feed their children from that work.”

To address the matter, Hon. Akok called on the House to summon relevant authorities including the Ministry of Interior, IGP and the Director of Traffic to explain and respond to the allegations of misconduct by traffic police.

He urged for immediate measures to ensure fairness and alleviate the burden on motorists.

“We want to ask the Minister of Interior or the IGP about the issue of traffic police on the roads because a boda-boda raider can work from morning up to evening and his income can be only 50,000 and you fine him with 20,000 and there is another one of 50,000.”

“So this has become an issue, these people are trying to feed their children because there is no salaries. A solider will leave his job and work as a boda-boda raider, then you come after them this is unbecoming.”

“So we need to summon the Minister of Interior, IGP and director of traffic to come and answer this. I have an evidence of more than four receipts, and this is affecting people who don’t private cars like us.”

The traffic police office is yet to respond to the lawmaker’s comment.

 

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba 1

SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba

Published November 23, 2024

Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba 2

Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba

Published November 21, 2024

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor 3

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor

Published November 22, 2024

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip 4

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published November 19, 2024

South Sudan tests its first-ever weighbridge system at Nimule 5

South Sudan tests its first-ever weighbridge system at Nimule

Published November 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MP alarmed by ‘exorbitant taxation’ on boda-boda riders by traffic police

Published 28 mins ago

Tambura women call for security enforcement amid rising GBV cases

Published 1 hour ago

President Kiir assents to taxing 2024-2025 FY budget

Published 2 hours ago

After UPDF allegedly stole cattle, border youth may resort to fighting encroachment: MP

Published 18 hours ago

U.S. calls for action against GBV in S. Sudan, on Int’l Day to End Violence Against Women

Published 18 hours ago

Govt team will jet to Nairobi for Tumaini talks on Nov. 27: Manyang

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.