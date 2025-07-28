MP accuses security forces of arbitary arrests, torture, and forced recruitment in Juba

A member of parliament has accused secruity forces of harassment, arbitrary arrests, and forced recruitment of young people in the capital, Juba.

Samuel Buhori Loti, an MP representing Torit County of Eastern Equatoria State, told the lawmakers on Monday, July 28, that youth, particularly those operating boda bodas or engaging in small businesses, are being targeted by organised forces in the ongoing crackdown against suspected gangs in Juba.

MP Loti said the operations, which began after an incident in Shirkat involving a young girl, have escalated into what he called a “rampage” by security personnel targeting young people in various parts of the city.

“You may recall, after the incident in Shirkat, the heinous and uncultured behaviour of some of our youth to a young lady. Our organised forces went on rampage and started the so-called crackdown on niggers,” he explained during a parliamentary session on Monday.

“Unfortunately, it extended beyond just the crackdown of niggers, but now our young people across the streets of Juba are being harassed, arrested, molested, and many of them are losing their lives, right Honourable Speaker,” he alleged.

He said arbitarily arrested innocent young people in a number of crackdowns targeting Gudele, Suk-zande, Hai Baraka, and Jebel Yesua last week.

He further alleged that security forces have been rounding up young people without cause and transporting them to undisclosed locations, including military detention centers.

“So many youths were arrested, bundled up and taken to different stations and barracks. Some who were taken to Giada, since arrested in the morning, were put in a very uncompromising place to die,” he said.

He alleged that when parents go to secure the release of their children, they are being forced to pay between 100,000 to 500,000 South Sudan Pounds.

Those whose parents fail to pay the amount, he said, often see their children transferred to Malakal and recruited into the army against their will.

The MP also acussed of the security forces of violating on a private funeral ceremony of a 15-year-old boy who was killed by robbers in Hai- Baraka residential area.

During his funeral, he alleged, soldiers stormed the mourners and arrested more than ten youths, prompting the family to postpone the burial.

“I witnessed this on Thursday that these same soldiers who are conscripting them, even taking away their motorbikes, and they go and sell them. It’s very, very unfortunate. A 15-year-old boy on Thursday was killed by a robber on Hai Baraka Road, shot dead, and his motorbike taken,” he said.

“During the funeral and the burial, the same soldiers came, ransacked the funeral place and arrested more than 10 youth. They had to postpone even the burial. The following day, they had to part with more than 1 billion to gain bail and form a sector in Baraka. This is a behaviour that is becoming too much in the city,” he added.

The legislator further questioned the command behind the ongoing operations, saying those carrying out the acts often claim to be acting on “orders from above.”

He urged parliament to summon the concerned security authorities to explain the situation and put an end to the alleged abuses.

Respond to the claims, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba advised the lawmaker to put his statement into writing and present a motion for deliberation.

Eye Radio cannot independently verify the claims made by the lawmaker.

The security authorities have yet to comment on the allegations.

