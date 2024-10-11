Motorcycles, rickshaws banned from J1-Ministries road

11th October 2024
Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Ministries road in Juba. (Photo: Courtesy).

The Directorate of Traffic Police has banned the movements of motorcycles and rickshaws on Malakia-Presidential Palace or otherwise known as JI road.

Police spokesperson Colonel John Kassara Koang Nhial announced the orders on Friday, 11/10/2024.

In a statement to Eye Radio, the police official said the road from Malakia to J1 via the Ministries is now off-limits to rickshaws and motorcycle riders.

According to the police directive, the road from Equity Bank in Juba town to Muduria roundabout will operate as a one-way traffic route.

The ordered also banned cars, motorcycles, or rickshaws from parking along Malakia-Konyo-Konyo road.

“The Director of Traffic Police hereby notifies the public on prohibited roads for rickshaw and motorcycle riders:

“Number one; the road from Malakia to J1 and from J1 to ministries road should not be used by rickshaw and motorcycle riders.

“Number two; the road from Equity Bank (Juba town) up to Muduria Runabout is one-way traffic.

“Number three; cars, motorcycle or rickshaw should not be parked on the main road especially Malakia Junction up to Konyo Konyo Junction”, announced Colonel Kassara.

The public is urged to comply with these new regulations to ensure road safety and traffic flow in the city.

