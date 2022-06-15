MoH launches cholera vaccination campaign in Juba

The Ministry of Health and partners have launched an oral cholera vaccination campaign in Juba County of Central Equatoria State.

The campaign, which started on Tuesday is part of a response strategy aimed at preventing an outbreak of the waterborne disease in the designated hot spot area.

This follows the recent Cholera outbreak in Unity State, which has so far resulted in more than 130 cases and one death.

Most of the cases reported in Unity were confirmed inside the Internally Displaced Persons Camps, which are characterized by overcrowding and poor hygiene.

Dr. John Pasquale Rumunu, the Director of Preventive Health Service at the national Ministry of Health said the vaccination drive is part of the government’s vigilance in the face of the outbreak in Unity State.

“Yesterday the state ministry of health with support from the national ministry of health launched oral cholera vaccination in Juba county this is part of the cholera prevention and response in the country as you are aware in April identified cholera cases in Rubkona,” said Rumunu to Eye Radio.

The health official also said the vaccination campaign will also be extended to 18 other hot spot counties across the country.

“We have identified a number of about 20 counties which are at risk of having cholera outbreak and the launch of vaccination in Juba county is part of the preventive measures against cholera.”

The outbreak in Unity has been linked with poor hygiene, lack of access to safe drinking water and poor sanitation facilities in the overcrowded camps.

All the cases admitted have so far been treated and discharged, except for the one case of death.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria.

People can get sick when they swallow food or water contaminated with cholera bacteria and the risk is high during the rainy season.

The Ministry of Health urges the public to observe all precautionary measures to prevent community transmission.

The cholera guidelines includes wash your hands with soap and water after using the latrine, before handling and eating food and drinking water that has been made safe after treating with chlorine or if boiling.

The public are urged to cook food well, keep it covered, eat it hot, and wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, and using latrines.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Family mourns loved one who died under NSS detention Previous Post