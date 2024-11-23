MoFA explains ex-Spy Chief’s relocation amid security concerns, offers condolences to victims’ families

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has explained the decision to relocate former Spy Chief Gen. Akol Koor from the Tongping area, citing growing security concerns in Juba.



According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Ambassador Apuk Ayuel Mayen, the heavy presence of security personnel and equipment in Tongping, a busy district home to many diplomatic missions and government institutions, led to discomfort among residents.

Ambassador Apuk stated that the move was necessary to alleviate the unease in the community while still ensuring the safety of the former spy chief.

“The relocation is intended to reduce the strain on the local community, while maintaining the necessary security arrangements,” she explained.

In a statement issued on Saturday, November 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Gen. Akol had agreed to move to his residence in Nyakuron West on Friday, November 22, 2024.

He is now settled there with his family and is under the protection of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), along with his bodyguards and close protection personnel.

The Ministry also extended condolences to the families of those killed in Thursday’s tragic shooting incident in Juba, expressing sympathy for the victims. The ministry wished a swift recovery to the injured and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving peace and security throughout the country.

Ambassador Apuk spoke to the media this morning in Juba, addressing the public’s concerns and reassuring citizens of the government’s ongoing efforts to maintain stability.

