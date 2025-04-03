Mobile Court brings justice to Pibor Administrative Area

In the heart of Pibor Administrative Area, a significant transformation is unfolding as the mobile court initiative takes justice directly to the people.

Since its arrival on March 12, 2025, the mobile court has been tasked with addressing long-standing cases delayed by logistical and security challenges.

Minister of Information in Pibor, Nyanga Okanho Kiro, shared insights into the impact of this initiative and the hurdles it has encountered.

The court was initially granted a one-month mandate to resolve criminal cases, particularly those involving murder, robbery, and kidnapping.

“There are so many cases that have come in from far-flung areas, and bringing people to the Pibor headquarters for hearings has been a major challenge,” Minister Nyanga said, acknowledging the logistical difficulties faced in gathering accused persons and witnesses from remote areas such as Jebel Buma, Lukwangole, and Gumuruk.

The court officially began its sessions on March 17, 2025, with an overwhelming 280 cases referred from prison services.

However, the region’s recent cholera outbreak, which occurred on March 13, further complicated matters, limiting movement and delaying hearings. As of now, only 16 cases have been judged, leaving a significant backlog of unresolved cases.

“The cholera outbreak has slowed things down. It has made moving people to the court very difficult. But we are doing what we can to keep the process moving,” Minister Nyanga remarked.

One of the biggest concerns remains law enforcement in a region where civilian gun ownership is widespread.

“Most of the population is still armed, which makes enforcing legal decisions extremely difficult,” Nyanga explained, noting that law enforcement officers are often outnumbered.

This creates additional risks when executing court orders, especially in cases involving intercommunal conflicts or cattle raiding disputes.

Age-group clashes have also been identified as a recurring issue. “When members of different age groups encounter one another, conflicts sometimes escalate into gunfire, leading to deaths,” Nyanga added.

The mobile court has encountered numerous cases of home invasions and looting—crimes that have traditionally been settled through customary justice, rather than through formal courts.

Despite these challenges, the mobile court has already made a significant impact in changing community perceptions of the legal system.

Its presence has encouraged many residents to report crimes rather than take matters into their own hands.

“Now, everyone is starting to understand that the law is important. People are learning that they don’t need to take matters into their own hands anymore,” the minister emphasized.

The mobile court’s fair resolution of cases has helped restore public confidence in the justice system. Many locals are now advocating for an extension of the court’s mandate beyond its initial one-month period.

“If we let these cases go unaddressed, people will feel neglected, and some might resort to settling scores outside the legal framework,” Nyanga warned.

With several cases still pending, community leaders and local officials are urging authorities to extend the court’s stay.

The fear is that if the court leaves before resolving the backlog, unresolved disputes could escalate into further violence.

“Justice must be accessible to all, especially in a region where infrastructure challenges make it difficult for citizens to seek legal redress through traditional means,” the minister concluded.

The mobile court initiative in Pibor highlights both the urgent need for legal reform and the necessity of sustained judicial access in remote areas.

While its current operations have made significant strides, the future of the initiative will depend on government support and resources to ensure justice continues to be served.

For now, Pibor’s residents remain hopeful, awaiting the possibility of an extended mandate for the mobile court—an initiative that has already begun to transform their relationship with justice and the rule of law.

