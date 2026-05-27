Mob beat suspected thief after house break-in

A suspected thief was beaten by residents after being caught in Hai Zandia, Juba, following an attempted house break-in early Wednesday morning during which a 21-year-old man was stabbed.

According to residents, the suspect broke into a house at around 4 a.m. while armed with a large knife and allegedly attempted to steal from the home while occupants were asleep.

The family reportedly woke up after noticing suspicious movements inside the house, leading to a confrontation in which the suspect stabbed a 21-year-old man.

Speaking to Eye Radio, a Hai Zandia resident identified as Mandela Morris said the suspect was later overpowered by residents.

“He entered the house at around 4 a.m. with a knife. When people came out, he stabbed one of the young men,” he said.

Mandela said residents chased and caught the suspect shortly after the attack.

“The neighborhood came out, chased and caught him. After his arrest, some family members and residents beat him before he was taken to the police,” he said.

He added that the suspect is believed to have been involved in previous theft incidents in the area over the past two months.

“This thief has been disturbing people for the last two months,” he said.

The injured victim was rushed to hospital for treatment, while the suspect was handed over to police for further investigation.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin said he was yet to get reports.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter