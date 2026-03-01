Ministry of health launches mosquito net distribution campaign in Yambio

The National Ministry of Health has launched a mosquito net distribution campaign in Yambio, Western Equatoria State, as part of renewed efforts to combat malaria across South Sudan.

Speaking at the launch, the Ministry’s Undersecretary, Dr. Kennedy Gaaniko Baime, said the government is committed to significantly reducing malaria infections nationwide, with the long-term goal of eliminating the disease.

“The national government has a responsibility and we are committed to the rapid reduction of malaria infections and strengthening public health services,” Dr. Gaaniko said.

“UNICEF has handed over the mosquito nets to the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry will hand them over to the state government so that they reach the beneficiaries.”

The mosquito nets were donated by UNICEF and will be distributed through state authorities to ensure they reach vulnerable communities.

Western Equatoria State Governor, Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, urged residents to take personal responsibility in preventing malaria by maintaining clean surroundings and eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

“The time has come for us to change our mindset and take preventive measures to control malaria. Prevention is very simple and less expensive than treatment,” Rimbasa said.

“If we keep our environment clean and clear grass around our homes, mosquitoes will not have a conducive place to breed.”

The State Minister of Health, James Abdalla, pledged close cooperation with the national government and development partners to improve healthcare services in the state.

The Yambio launch comes weeks after the National Minister of Health, Sarah Kelto Rial, announced plans to distribute 9.5 million mosquito nets nationwide under the supervision of a steering committee to ensure transparency and effective coordination.

Health officials say the nationwide campaign aims to reduce malaria-related deaths and strengthen community-based prevention efforts, despite ongoing challenges such as insecurity, climate change impacts, and limited access to remote areas.

