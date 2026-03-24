Ministry of Education begins distribution of over 1 million primary textbooks nationwide

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction has launched the distribution of more than 1 million primary school textbooks to improve learning across the country.

The Minister of General Education and Instruction, Kuyok Abol Kuyok, commissioned the distribution yesterday in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF and the embassy of China.

The textbooks include science, mathematics, and English for primary schools.

According to a statement, Lakes State, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Unity State, and the Abyei Administrative Area will receive the books in the coming days.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Kuyok said the textbooks will improve the quality of learning in the country.

The textbooks have already been delivered to the Ruweng Administrative Area, Greater Pibor Administrative Area, as well as Jonglei and Central Equatoria states.

The books were printed by Shanghai Educational Publishing House under Phase II of the China-aided Technical Cooperation Project of Education in South Sudan.

UNICEF, through the Global Partnership for Education, is supporting the transportation of the textbooks to schools across the country.

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