24th March 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | National News | News   |   Ministry of Education begins distribution of over 1 million primary textbooks nationwide

Ministry of Education begins distribution of over 1 million primary textbooks nationwide

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 7 hours ago

Newly printed textbooks pictured in Juba on March 22, 2021 | Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction has launched the distribution of more than 1 million primary school textbooks to improve learning across the country.

The Minister of General Education and Instruction, Kuyok Abol Kuyok, commissioned the distribution yesterday in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF and the embassy of China.

The textbooks include science, mathematics, and English for primary schools.

According to a statement, Lakes State, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Unity State, and the Abyei Administrative Area will receive the books in the coming days.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Kuyok said the textbooks will improve the quality of learning in the country.

The textbooks have already been delivered to the Ruweng Administrative Area, Greater Pibor Administrative Area, as well as Jonglei and Central Equatoria states.

The books were printed by Shanghai Educational Publishing House under Phase II of the China-aided Technical Cooperation Project of Education in South Sudan.

UNICEF, through the Global Partnership for Education, is supporting the transportation of the textbooks to schools across the country.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan engages Vietnam to repatriate a migrant deported by U.S. 1

South Sudan engages Vietnam to repatriate a migrant deported by U.S.

Published March 23, 2026

Digital evidence lacks direct link to accused, Forensic Expert tells Special Court 2

Digital evidence lacks direct link to accused, Forensic Expert tells Special Court

Published March 18, 2026

Wildlife authorities confiscate bushmeat, arrest two in Juba 3

Wildlife authorities confiscate bushmeat, arrest two in Juba

Published 11 hours ago

SSPDF urges aid agencies to return to Akobo, citing improved security 4

SSPDF urges aid agencies to return to Akobo, citing improved security

Published March 20, 2026

UNMISS Chief Nicholas Haysom dies 5

UNMISS Chief Nicholas Haysom dies

Published March 19, 2026

South Sudan, CAR sign deal for 1,249-kilometer road to boost trade and regional links 6

South Sudan, CAR sign deal for 1,249-kilometer road to boost trade and regional links

Published 13 hours ago

Makuei: “Will not” consider Bol Mel petition over “disrespectful language” 7

Makuei: “Will not” consider Bol Mel petition over “disrespectful language”

Published March 21, 2026

Upper Nile government relocates temporarily to Nasir County 8

Upper Nile government relocates temporarily to Nasir County

Published March 19, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lakes State: 10 killed as armed youths clash over cattle

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan urges Nile Basin Nations to prioritize Joint Water Investment

Published 6 hours ago

Ministry of Education begins distribution of over 1 million primary textbooks nationwide

Published 7 hours ago

Trial begins in Juba over death of student at Darling Wisdom Academy in 2024

Published 8 hours ago

Five soldiers, two civilians arrested in Wau over teenage girl kidnapping

Published 9 hours ago

Wildlife authorities confiscate bushmeat, arrest two in Juba

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th March 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.